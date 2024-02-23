CardinalStone gets Euromoney’s top investment bank ranking

CardinalStone, an investment management firm, has been named the market leader in investment banking in Nigeria by Euromoney.

The ranking was awarded to CardinalStone after achieving top scores across Euromoney’s parameters like products and services, quantitative financial data, quantitative market share data, client service and risk exposure, according to a statement.

“This ranking reaffirms the firm’s excellence in the Nigerian Investment Banking sector and the team remains dedicated to providing innovative and value-creating solutions to support the unique needs of our esteemed clients,” Onyebuchim Obiyemi, head of investment banking at CardinalStone, said.

She added that the investment banking team of CardinalStone is made up of seasoned experts with a wealth of experience across various sectors and they assist their clients with bespoke solutions to address capital raising and financial advisory needs across markets.

Michael Nzewi, group managing director of CardinalStone Partners, said, “This ranking is a global recognition of excellence, and the firm remains committed to enabling impactful services while upholding the highest standards of excellence in investment banking and financial services.”

Euromoney is a widely renowned authority for the global banking and financial markets, and the market leader ranking provides a comprehensive global ranking of banking and finance brands across several key segments, recognising success across specialisms at a national level.