Carbon-Limits Nigeria appoints Melkevik as director

Carbon-Limits Nigeria (CLN) has announced the appointment of Heine Melkevik as a board member and director.

As director, Melkevik is expected to provide leadership on the company’s business development initiatives as CLN scales up its activities in Nigeria and across Western and Central Africa.

In a sector where wins are few and far between, CLN’s knack for A-list team is setting the foundation for a thriving net zero carbon emission initiative in Africa’s biggest economy.

The concern over the impact of carbon emissions on the global climate has increased in recent years due to increased awareness of global warming. Indeed, there’s a growing awareness of the need to reduce CO2 emissions around the world, Nigeria inclusive.

Championing this initiative in Nigeria is CLN, a company at the forefront of bridging the shortfalls in Nigeria’s emission reduction with bold innovations, social investments, and local capacity development.

“We are delighted to have Melkevik, his international experience combined with his proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and leading initiatives, will help in our drive to scale up the business in West and Central Africa,” James Ogunleye, managing director of CLN and member of its board, said.

Melkevik has a successful history with Equinor where he spent 14 years in leadership positions. He held various leadership positions with global expertise across the energy value chain, spanning from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

He has served as deputy country manager, where he oversaw international exploration efforts in Tanzania, Mozambique, and Australia.

He served as managing director for exploration in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Suriname. As managing director and VP of Equinor Nigeria, he focused on oil and gas operations as well as on emerging energy solutions such as biofuels and hydrogen.

He holds a BSc in International Business and an MSc in Applied Economics and Finance, both from Copenhagen Business School. He also completed exchange programs at the Faculty of MBA and Finance in Venezuela and the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University in Thailand.

“Having Melkevik on board with us represents an alignment in purpose and core values for Heine and Carbon Limits Nigeria; a path we feel very excited about,” Bolaji Ogundare, CLN’s co-founder and partner, said.

“Melkevik will consolidate and build on our strong track record in the region and deliver further growth by opening new opportunities and collaborative initiatives,” the company added.

Torleif Haugland, co-founder and director of CLN, said: “His background from oil and gas operations at Equinor and leadership of the company’s activities in Nigeria makes him a unique resource for scale-up of CLN’s activities. In addition, our ambition is that this will contribute further to the development of bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Norway on sustainable oil and gas sector management and climate change mitigation.”