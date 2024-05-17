CAC, NASENI to improve business registrations with tech

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has partnered with The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to explore more technology-driven solutions for faster business registration of companies in Nigeria.

This was revealed in a statement by CAC on its social media platform X on Wednesday after a collaborative meeting between Hussaini Magaji, registrar-general and CEO of the CAC, and Khali Halilu, executive chairman/CEO for NASENI.

“The CAC is exploring ways to make use of high-powered computing, HPC, artificial intelligence, AI, and other products and services of the NASENI to enhance its operations,” the statement said.

It said this indication was given on Wednesday during a collaborative meeting between the registrar-general and CEO of the CAC and the executive vice chairman EVC/CEO, NASENI in the latter’s office.

“The operational capacity of the CAC Registration Portal had been speedily increasing since his assumption of office in October 2023, highlighting the need for it to explore more technology-driven solutions from the right partners to support and sustain the system,” Magaji said.

He said the commission’s desire to explore artificial intelligence to register companies within minutes in line with global best practices was only achievable through partnerships.

He believed that NASENI, as a developer of a series of technology solutions, including solar, had a role to play in taking CAC to the next level.

“The agency was working on an energy solution that would cover the entire Naseni building and institute upgrade, which is extendable to the CAC but some private technology companies often exploit government agencies through the double solutions or unwanted products,” Khalil said.

He revealed that NASENI technology services will soon be in place to offer alternative solutions at a reasonable cost and to exhibit a capacity for continued relevance.