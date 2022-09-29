BSG partners FRSC to promote ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) has collaborated with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to promote awareness on the dangers of drinking alcohol while driving among individuals and commercial or public transport drivers.

The 2022 BSG “Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign” was launched in Lagos recently by BSG as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and efforts to complement the work of the FRSC in attaining the safety of all road users.

Speaking at the event, Baker Magunda, chairman of BSG and managing director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, said the goal of the campaign is to support the FRSC on its objective of achieving a safe monitoring environment in Nigera.

“FRSC, as a key partner in the programme, will conduct the rallies in accordance with the intervention’s fundamental components,” acting FRSC Corp Marshall Dauda Biu said in his address.

“This synergy has been effective to a good extent, and we appreciate BSG’s efforts in supporting and prioritising our search for Nigerians’ safety.” The availability of breathalysers will go a long way toward reducing drunk driving on our roadways,” he said.

“Breathalyzers are generally dependable, rapid, and accurate technologies that are primarily utilised by law enforcement officers to measure blood alcohol content,” he said.

The campaign started with the launch on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 while park rallies will be held on September 29, 2022, at Ojota and Berger parks in Lagos state, to educate road users about the hazards of drunk driving and how to avoid them.

Prior to this, the campaign was held in Lagos and Rivers State, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in 2019, with plans for the 2020 iteration, postponed because of the Covid 19 outbreak.