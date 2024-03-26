Bord Bia showcases Irish culture in Nigeria with mixers club

In its drive to celebrate the fusion of Nigerian and Irish cultures through mixology, Bord Bia, an Irish state agency, held the third edition of its Irish mixers club last week.

The event which took place in Lagos showcased the talents of six mixologists who competed for the title of mixologist of the year.

The grand finale of the edition featured a showdown among the six finalists, each demonstrating their creativity, skill, and flair in crafting unique cocktails that embodied the spirit of both Nigeria and Ireland, according to a statement.

“The panel of judges, comprised of esteemed industry experts, including Lara Wara, Tim Garde, chef Obehi, and Emmanuel Oyira, had the challenging task of evaluating the contestants based on criteria such as authenticity, technique, taste, and overall presentation of their cocktails. After much deliberation, a winner emerged, showcasing unparalleled talent and innovation in mixology,” the statement said.

“Kelvin Oduntan emerged as the winner impressing the judges with his exceptional cocktail creations and earning the title of champion. He won a mobile bar and other items, including complementary products from various brands and bragging rights. Enstore Nigeria on behalf of Teeling Whiskey surprised all the guests by gifting the winner one million naira,” it said.

It added that Oki Micheal and Victor Ugo also received recognition for their outstanding performances.

Speaking at the event, Ese Okpomo, West Africa regional manager at Bord Bia, said the competition was evidence of the growth of the Irish drinks category in Nigeria.

She highlighted the agency’s commitment to promoting the rich heritage of Irish drinks and showcasing the best Irish spirits to Nigerian audiences.

“This year’s event witnessed a significant inclusivity of Nigerian ingredients, highlighting the creativity and growth in Nigeria’s mixology scene.”