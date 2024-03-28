Bolt moves to reward driver-partners

Bolt, an Estonian mobility company, has unveiled a driver-partner rewards program to recognise and reward high-quality ride-hailing experiences provided by driver-partners.

According to a statement, the program recognises driver-partners who consistently provide passengers with amazing experiences.

“Drivers were enrolled in the program and would accumulate points based on the number of finished riders over one month. There were four tiers of rewards based on points accumulated, including bronze, silver, gold, and platinum,” the statement said.

According to the operator, driver-partners will benefit from the program as we offer fuel and insurance discounts to help them manage both rising fuel costs and the potential for car repair expenses.

Yahaya Mohammed, country manager for Bolt said, “We know that happy driver partners mean happy riders.

“With Bolt Rewards, we aim to recognise and reward the happy driver partners that provide high-quality ride-hailing experiences for riders through rewards and discounts.

“It is part of our ongoing investment in continuing to upgrade the Driver app, helping us recognise and reward the driver-partner community,” Mohammed added.

Meanwhile, Bolt had embarked on driver app upgrades aimed at helping driver partners provide a high-quality ride-hailing experience.

According to the company, the new driver compliments feature in the app provides drivers with recognition of exceptional service and motivation through positive post-trip rating compliments and comments.

It added that through upgraded rewards such as compensation for routes with long pickup legs, Bolt would continue to offer more flexible earning opportunities for driver-partners and ensure riders can access ride-hailing services wherever they are.