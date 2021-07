In a bid to further improve the customer experience for its drivers, one of Nigeria’s leading ride-hailing platforms, Bolt, has launched an on-demand cash withdrawal option to provide early access to cash earned on the platform from cashless payment methods and other earnings. The new early cashout service enables drivers to easily withdraw earned cash…

