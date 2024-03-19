BlueBulb Financials targets 800 family with food drive to cushion inflation

BlueBulb Financials Limited, a financial services provider, has partnered with the Daramola Dynasty Foundation and several Isara-based organisations to host a food drive in Isara community in Ogun State.

The food drive, which was held on Friday, had volunteers. According to a statement, this is in response to the significant economic challenges facing Nigerians, with inflation reaching 31.70 percent last month.

“At BlueBulb Financials, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” the statement said.

“This food drive in Isara is a prime example of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in action. By providing essential food items for 800 families and individuals in need, we’re not just offering a helping hand, we’re fostering a stronger sense of community and togetherness during this difficult time,” it added.

The firm said the foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need and that the relief food drive was a perfect example of how interfaith collaboration can make a real difference.

“We are incredibly grateful to the volunteers and donors who made this event a success.”

Adebayo Adeyemi, a beneficiary of the programme, said he was grateful for the food drive and that it came at the right time.

“With rising food prices, it’s been difficult to put enough food on the table for my family. This food drive has been a kind gesture to me and others, I am incredibly thankful to everyone involved,” he said.

“We encourage everyone to find ways to support their neighbours, especially during these challenging times,” concluded a BlueBulb representative. Together, even small acts of compassion can make a significant difference.”