BIC kicks off 5th edition of Art Master Africa competition

BIC, a leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers has announced the commencement of its flagship art competition, ‘Art Master Africa’, which is in its fifth edition this year.

The competition invites talents across Africa and the Middle East to express their creativity by producing artwork using the infamous BIC ballpoint pen. The 2022 BIC Art Master Africa competition is themed; ‘Celebrating Africa’ and it is inviting artists to present their identity as well as their different perceptions of the African continent and cultures.

Art Master Africa is an annual competition that is open to artists and creative personnel across the Middle East and Africa region. The competition was incepted in 2017 in South Africa.

Following its success, Art Master Africa expanded into the Africa region in 2019 and into the Middle East in 2021.

Artists can enter the competition by submitting up to three original artworks of what ‘Celebrating Africa’ means to them.

Submissions will then be reviewed and shortlisted by a panel of judges including artists, art professors, and art collectors, as well as winners from the 2019 and 2021 competitions Gayi Eric and Oscar Ukonu.

The submission phase will run from June 15, 2022 until August 31, 2022. Once the judging phase is completed in September, winners will be announced and celebrated by October 15, 2022.

Peter Van den Broeck, the senior vice-president and general manager, of the Middle East and Africa at BIC commenting on the occasion said; “We are ecstatic to announce the kick-off of the fifth edition of the Art Master Africa competition.

“Our flagship competition speaks to our belief in the importance and power of creativity and self-expression. Through Art Master Africa we have touched and impacted many across the region, and we plan to continue to motivate and encourage the younger generation and creative community to express themselves innovatively, as we build on and elevate our campaign year-on-year.”

First, second, and third-place regional winners will be named Africa’s Art Masters, and will be celebrated in their respective countries. Besides, they will receive cash prizes of USD 2,000, USD 1,000, and USD 500 respectively.

The first-place regional winner will also get their online personal gallery, as well as the opportunity to join the BIC Art Collection, exhibited in Paris, France, while national winners will receive a prize of USD 500 each.