Beta Glass appoints five new directors

Beta Glass Plc, a Nigerian-based glass bottle company under Frigoglass Group, has appointed five new members to its board of directors.

According to a statement, Vitus Ezinwa was appointed as the new chairman following the dismissal of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former board chairman.

“Ezinwa is a seasoned business leader with over 27 years of experience in diverse global corporations across 15 African countries who currently serves as managing director and CEO at Grand Cereals, Nigeria, a position he has held since July 2022,” the statement said.

It said he held significant positions at UAC of Nigeria, Tropical General Investments, Promasidor Africa, Coca-Cola Nigeria and Equatorial Africa, and British American Tobacco West Africa Central before this role.

“In these roles, including chief operating officer of, group HR director, general manager of HR, and HR director, he showcased his ability to drive business transformation and cultivate high-performance cultures across renowned organizations,” it added.

Efundoyin Akinyanju and Oyinkan Adewale are the new independent non-executive directors while Serge Joris and Vassilis Kararizos are non-executive directors.

“Akinyanju is a leader with over 30 years of diverse business experience and is serving as a non-executive board member on multiple boards; since 2019. She has been managing director and CEO at IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation, Nigeria,” the statement said.

It said she co-founded DFD Smartech Construction, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit before these roles.

Adewale had over 20 years of board experience and served as a non-executive director for international and local finance institutions.

“She has built a career in her long and successful professional journey comprising key roles in renowned organisations,” it added.