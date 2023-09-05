Bello Hassan made vice chairperson of global insurers Africa region committee

Bello Hassan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has been appointed Vice Chairperson of the global insurers body, the International Association of Deposit Insurers, African Regional Committee (IADI-ARC).

Hassan’s appointment was announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IADI-ARC, which took place in Dakar, Senegal.

Read also: NDIC assures speedy payment of claims to depositors of closed MFBs, PMBs

The global insurers body founded in May 2002 said that “the appointment of Bello into the association’s EXCO by its General Assembly and their collective resolve in appointing him as the IADI-ARC Vice-Chairperson were all in recognition of his outstanding contributions, commitment, and leadership role in deepening deposit insurance practice in Africa and the globe in general.”

The organisation added that “Bello was elected into the IADI Executive Council (EXCO) in October last year during the IADI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.”

As a member of the IADI EXCO, the NDIC CEO will play an integral part in the “global standard-setting body for deposit insurance systems.”

Read also: NDIC begins verification of insured depositors of Peak Merchant Bank

Additionally, he will join other EXCO members in actively participating in the organisation’s knowledge and expertise-sharing initiatives. These initiatives encompass international conferences, workshops, attachments, capacity-building programmes, as well as research and guidance on matters pertaining to deposit insurance for its members.