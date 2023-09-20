BATN unveils solar plant to boost electricity supply

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) has unveiled its solar power plant at its Ibadan manufacturing facility.

The commissioning of the solar plant was done last week by Charles Kyalo, area operations director of Sub-Saharan Africa, and other members of the leadership team, according to a statement.

Yarub Al-Bahrani, managing director at BAT Nigeria and cluster director of West and Central Africa, said the commissioning of the 1 MWp DC grid-tied solar panel system in the Ibadan factory is a significant step forward in BAT Nigeria’s journey towards sustainability.

“This initiative not only showcases the company’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint but also sets a clear example for others in the industry,” he said.

He said by harnessing the power of renewable energy, the company is not only securing a cleaner future but also contributing positively to the community and the environment.

“BAT’s commitment to sustainable practices is unwavering, and this project is a testament to that commitment,” he added.

BATN noted that the solar system is capable of generating an average of 2,800 KWh per day while reducing carbon emissions by 450 tons as it was designed in line with the BAT Photovoltaic (PV) Standard, using Tier-1 Solar panels (Jinko) and Inverters (SMA) equipment.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison, director of external affairs at BATN, said the installation of the solar power plant reaffirms BAT Nigeria’s position as a frontrunner in the transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

“We are proud of this significant milestone as it affirms BAT’s commitment to our bold ambition to build A Better Tomorrow and reduce the impact of our business on the environment,” she said.

BATN recently announced its zero waste to landfill and 100 percent recycling of all waste in the factory.

The factory was also globally recognised and awarded the Alliance for Water Stewardship certification, in recognition of its responsible water governance, sustainable water use, protection of water quality, community engagement, and continuous improvement.