BATN Foundation unveils 5-year roadmap to boost rural Nigeria growth

The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation, a charitable organisation in Nigeria, has unveiled a strategic five-year road map for the next 20 years in a bid to empower rural Nigeria and promote sustainable development.

The foundation says it is poised to expand its impact through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships, according to statement.

“Over the past two decades, the BATN Foundation has made significant strides in supporting smallholder farmers, their families, and their communities,” the statement said.

It said the plan is centred on creating sustainable livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and ensuring environmental sustainability anchored on six areas such as the Enterprise Development Programme (EDP), Capacity Building Programme (CBP), Youth Empowerment and Empowerment Programme (YEEP), Grants & Government-led Interventions, Environmental Management, and Humanitarian Aid.

“Through this plan, the BATN Foundation aims to foster enterprise development, focusing on empowering young business owners and women in the agricultural sector reaching at least 60,000 beneficiaries, supporting the establishment and scaling of at least 100 young agripreneurs to be job creators, and plant at least 50,000 trees through its afforestation project for environmental sustainability,” the statement said.

It said the BATN Foundation will focus on six priority agricultural value chains which are Rice, Maize, Cassava, Vegetables, Aquaculture & Poultry, and support the government’s efforts to achieve food sufficiency and security.

“Our commitment to rural development and sustainability has never been stronger. We have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of our initiatives in the lives of smallholder farmers and their communities. Whether it is through joint projects, shared research, or co-investment in community programs, our partnerships are integral to our mission,” Oludare Ogunsanya, general manager of the foundation said.

To achieve these ambitious goals, the BATN Foundation recognises the critical importance of scalling up its projects and expanding its impacts across the nation.

Over the next decade, the Foundation will engage in more partnerships and collaborations with other NGOs, agricultural stakeholders, public and the private sector. These dynamic partnerships will harness collective expertise, resources, and networks, driving impactful change in the agricultural sector and beyond.