Bank directors meet Senate committee for collaboration, policy stability

The Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) has undertaken an advocacy visit to Mikhail Abiruto, chairman of the Senate Committee on banking, insurance, and other financial institutions to strengthen collaboration for policy stability in the banking industry.

This visit led Mustafa Chike-Obi, chairman of the Board of Directors of BDAN underscore the association’s commitment to fostering collaboration with stakeholders in the banking industry, including the legislative arm responsible for legislation and oversight functions.

BDAN in a statement signed by Adebukola Orenuga, its chief executive noted that it recognises the pivotal role of regulatory bodies and legislative institutions in shaping the banking landscape and that BDAN’s advocacy efforts aim to ensure a conducive legal framework and regulatory environment that promotes innovation, stability, and growth within the sector.

It states: “During the advocacy visit, discussions revolved around policy review and the importance of collaboration between the Banking industry, the legislature and regulatory bodies, thereby emphasising the need for dialogue, transparency, and mutual understanding to address emerging challenges and opportunities.”

“Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru and other members of the committee welcomed BDAN’s initiative to engage with the Senate Committee, acknowledging the significance of constructive dialogue between policymakers and industry stakeholders.

“As BDAN continues its advocacy efforts, the Association reaffirms its commitment to working closely with regulatory bodies, legislative institutions, and all stakeholders in the banking industry to promote a robust and resilient financial ecosystem that serves the best interests of all Nigerians.