AXA Mansard launches ‘Claims Fast-track’ app to enhance motor policy

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced the launch of its new “Claims Fast Track” mobile application to provide a better, faster and more convenient claims experience for its motor customers.

The Claim Fast Track Application is a straight through mobile application designed to process motor claims within N50, 000 threshold.

Speaking about the claims fast track app, Adebola Surakat, group head, Claims Services & Reinsurance at AXA Mansard said, “We are committed to achieving the singular goal of putting our customers first, in this instance, by building an app that incorporates their feedback on our claiming process as well as including other market-leading innovations. We urge our existing and future customers to start using the Claims Fast-track app today.”

The claims fast track application will perform the following services amongst others:

Provide an automated end to end seamless claims processing for motor claims with an estimate of N50, 000 and below.

Capture incoming documents in a prescribed format and information from a variety of sources.

Provide a secure, searchable archive, linked to the core software database for claims information to reside.

Send notifications to clients during the claims process on stages of processing.

AXA Mansard, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management offers a variety of motor insurance options that fit your needs as a man, woman or parent. With its flexible payment option and 24/7 contact center support, AXA Mansard gives you rest of mind as you drive.