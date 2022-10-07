Aspira launches first free mobile laundry tour across Nigeria

Aspira Nigeria Limited, a manufacturer of premium household products and Viva Plus detergent makers, has announced a free nationwide laundry service through a mobile laundromat activation tagged the ‘Viva Bubbles of Joy Free Laundry Mobile Truck’.

With its maiden edition launched in Kano, the commercial nerve of Nigeria’s northern region, this distinctive neighbourhood activation campaign has been unveiled to spread love to its existing and prospective customers whilst showcasing the superior cleaning quality of the Viva Plus detergent range of products in high footfall neighbourhoods across several states in the country.

Speaking on the significance of the activation, Santhosh Kumar Nair, chief marketing officer, Aspira Nigeria Limited, explained that it is in line with Aspira’s operational ethos and brand strategy of groundswell, multi-channel consumer engagement and neighbour-to-neighbour product trail.

“We have carefully selected high-footfall neighbourhoods across the nation where people will experience the optimal cleaning efficacy of the Viva Plus detergents in a fun-filled and incentivised environment”, he said.

Lynda Aguocha, head, Advertising and Public Relations, Aspira Nigeria Limited also expressed optimism about the nationwide neighbourhood activation. She said, ‘At Aspira Nigeria Limited, we are dedicated to building a strong, consumer-centric brand. It is a commitment that has coloured our advertising and consumer engagement strategies over the years, and our launch of the ‘Viva Bubbles of Joy Free Laundry Mobile Truck’ is a testament to this. We understand that our consumers are at the forefront of our brand success stories, so this one-of-a-kind neighbourhood activation campaign has been curated to show our gratitude, spread love, and bring in-person engagement to their neighbourhood.

The campaign launches in Kano State and will be activated nationwide. She added, “we are optimistic about increasing the Aspira brand credibility and Viva Plus detergent product recall through this effort”.

Aspira Nigeria Ltd. is an affiliate of the Lee Group of Companies and is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of Hygiene Personal care and laundry care products in Nigeria. Its operations span over a decade with an enduring commitment to quality and a determination to impact consumers’ daily lives through its products.

Aspira Nig. Ltd commenced operations in Nigeria in 2009, and it is the brains behind the local production of over eight leading brands of soaps and detergents, including Viva Plus, Siri Soap, Oracare, Sabil, Chic, Family Care, Baby & Me, Fizz, Manuka, and MP3. Aspira is also the leading manufacturer of petroleum Jelly in Nigeria.