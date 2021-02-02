Arnergy gets Canada High Commissioner’s applause on energy optimization, productivity in Nigeria

The Canada High Commissioner, Nicolas Simard has commended Arnergy for their energy optimization for power savings and increased productivity in Nigeria. Simard gave the commendation when he was hosted by Arnergy to a facility tour of its assembly line at their office in Victoria Island, Lagos. The objective of the facility tour was to enlighten…

