Ardova, Shell empower 100 mechanics, technicians with cutting-edge training

In furtherance of its commitment to boost capacity and enhance productivity in auto repairs, Ardova Plc, in partnership with Shell Helix Lubricant, has inducted 100 mechanics into the fourth edition of its Mechanic Technician Academy (MechTech).

The six-week programme in collaboration with the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN), and Auto medics, an automobile repair and fleet maintenance workshop, will offer selected participants an opportunity to learn from experienced auto repair experts using state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and equipment.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos, Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer, Ardova Plc emphasised the firm’s commitment to ensuring efficiency in auto repair with an innovative approach.

He said: ‘‘Ardova is proud to be a major player in enhancing human capacity. The auto services industry is essential to the growth of the Oil and Gas sector hence the need to train personnel towards higher standards and development.

“With MechTech, we remain resilient to investing in the growth of auto mechanics. We congratulate the selected participants as they go on this journey of impact.”

MechTech is a Corporate Social Investment initiative of Enyo now acquired by Ardova to improve the technical skills and workforce of auto mechanics.

So far, Ardova has trained 300 mechanics since the inception of the programme.

Habiba Abubakar, General Manager, Channels, Ardova, said the firm appreciates the role of auto mechanics in the energy sector as they are vital to product distribution channels.

She said: ‘‘MechTech is one of the platforms empowering artisans into becoming independent and ensuring efficient auto services.

“Through our partnership with Shell, we are raising entrepreneurs by making them our trade partners,” said Abubakar.

Also, Maruf Arowolo, Chairman of MOMTAN appreciated the company’s effort in keeping up with the initiative through the years and creating a platform for its members to enhance their expertise while Adeyinka Shonaike, the Operations Manager of Automedics, expressed confidence in the capability of the inductees to use the knowledge that will be gained effectively.

Meanwhile, one of the participants Genesis Idowu said: “With MechTech, I will be exposed to more techniques in auto repair. The platform will take me steps further and will be effective in expanding my knowledge in the field. I appreciate Ardova for this opportunity.”