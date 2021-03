Andersen Global has announced a rebranding strategy for Africa, in line with its move to the unified brand name of Andersen, which is being rolled out globally. The firm initially viewed tax as a driver of legal, with members firms adopting the brand names of either Andersen Tax, Andersen Legal or Andersen Tax & Legal….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login