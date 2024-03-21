AMCH trains medical workers to help babies breathe

The Abiye Maternal and Child Health International Foundation is making efforts to end the alarming rate of preventable newborn and maternal deaths in the country through the training of medical workers in helping babies breathe.

This comes as part of its contribution to health system strengthening and improvement in the quality of maternal and newborn care.

AMCH since its incorporation and official launch in 2013 and 2016 respectively, has worked with both federal and state governments, professional bodies, and other partners to improve the quality of service rendered in the maternal and child space.

Its relocation to its new office at POWA Shopping Complex in GRA, Ikeja recently was heralded by training doctors and nurses on the Helping Babies Breathe (HBB) Course at no cost.

The foundation is a non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) to provide up-to-date, evidence-based life-saving knowledge and skills to frontline healthcare workers in communities across Nigeria.

The organisation has trained several hundreds of health care workers (HCWs) on the Essential Newborn Care Course in Lagos State in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), among others.

Furthermore, AMCH has embarked on public awareness and advocacy to governments to facilitate the well-being of mothers and children at the community level. It is with such nobility that the executive director offered to train some Health Care Workers in Ikeja on the HBB module of the Federal Government ENCC training to create awareness of the vision, mission, and objectives of the organization.

The significance of HBB training cannot be overemphasised owing to the alarming rate of neonatal morbidity and mortality in Nigeria. One of the skills learned was the ability to resuscitate a baby. Seasoned facilitators were consulted to conduct the training in a very conducive environment to support the participants’ learning.

The trainees attested to the knowledge and skills gained and their willingness to apply these at their various healthcare facilities.