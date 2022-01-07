Amazon Prime signs licensing agreement with Nigeria’s Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video, the global streaming service, has closed a multi-year licensing agreement with Anthill Studios, an acclaimed production studio in Nigeria.

The deal reinforces Prime Video’s continued commitment to deliver a compelling selection of popular, premium Nollywood films to their global audience.

Under the agreement, Prime Video will have exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases, starting in 2022, which will be made available to an audience of more than 200 million Prime Video members worldwide following their theatrical release in Nigeria.

Ayanna Lonian, Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy, said Prime Video wants to showcase the very best of Nollywood and authentic African stories to its customers, hence the groundbreaking deal helps in achieving that goal. “We are very excited to bring Anthill’s upcoming slate of popular Nollywood movies to Prime Video customers around the world,” said Lonian.

Niyi Akinmolayan, founder and creative director, Anthill Studios, said films from Anthill Studios have always excited global audiences. According to him, this is largely because the studio believes in the power of authentic and original stories.

“We also love to explore genres and go boldly where most don’t. This is why Amazon Prime Video is the right kind of home for our stories. I am really excited because with this licensing deal, we can explore more story ideas, including genres new to Nollywood like sci-fi and animation, for a global audience,” Akinmolayan said.