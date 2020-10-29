Airtel appoints Kelly Rosmarin as non-executive director

Airtel Africa plc, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, Tuesday, appointed Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as a non-executive director with effect from 27 October 2020.

According to Airtel, Rosmarin appointment is by the nomination of the controlling shareholder under the terms of a relationship agreement dated 17 June 2019 between the Company, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, the majority shareholder and an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Telecom.

“Bayer Rosmarin will now replace Arthur Lang who will step down as a nonexecutive director on the same date,” Airtel said in a note sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bayer Rosmarin is currently CEO of Singtel Optus and Consumer Australia and was previously with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where she held several senior positions and varied portfolios, before being appointed as Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets.

She is recognised for leveraging technology, data and analytics to develop leading customer services and experience and was named in the Top 10 Businesswomen in Australia and the Top 25 Women in Asia Pacific Finance and holds a variety of Board and advisory responsibilities.

Also, she had since February 2019, served as an independent non-executive director on the Board of Openpay, listed on the ASX, and will continue in that role.

Openpay is a payments technology company based in Australia.

Commenting on the directorate change, Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Arthur, who joined the Board in October 2018 and supported the company through its IPO, for his significant contribution to the success of our strategy to build Airtel Africa into a market-leading mobile service provider and wish him well for the future.”