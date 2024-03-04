Airtel Africa buys back 491,861 shares from Citigroup Global Markets

Airtel Africa Plc has purchased 491,861 units of its ordinary shares of USD 0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Citigroup Global Markets Limited pursuant to the authority granted by its shareholders as part of its share buy-back programme.

Details of the transaction were announced on March 1, 2024. Lowest price paid per share was (GBp): 96.10 while highest price paid per share (GBp): 97.65.

Volume weighted average price paid (GBp): 97.14.

“The purchased ordinary shares will be cancelled. Since the commencement of the share buy-back programme announced on March 1, 2024, the Company has purchased 491,861 ordinary shares in aggregate, at a volume weighted average price of GBp 97.14 per ordinary share,” Airtel Africa said on Monday.