Agusto, DataPro upgrade DLM Capital Group ratings

The credit ratings of Development Investment Bank, DLM Capital Group, have been upgraded by DataPro and Agusto, following an improvement in the Group’s credit risk and liquidity risk management.

DLM Capital Group had its “A” rating upgraded to “A+” in October 2023 by DataPro with a stable outlook. The rating agency expressed that the upgrade was supported by DLM’s good revenue profile, good asset quality and experienced management team.

Pan African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. in its rating assessment said DLM Capital Group’s rating was upgraded based on its strong brand, and expertise in structured credit, low leverage, acceptable profitability, with a competent and experienced management team. Agusto, in November 2023, also upgraded the company to a “Bbb” rating with a stable outlook from a previous rating “Bbb-” on account of improvement in credit risk and liquidity in risk management.

DLM Capital Group is a Development Investment Bank (DIB) with subsidiaries namely: DLM Advisory, DLM Asset Management, DLM Securities, CitiHomes Finance Company, DLM Nominees, DLM Trust Company, Sofri Bank (LINKS MFB), and DLM FX. The Group provides innovative solutions to economic and social developmental challenges that impact the everyday lives of people.

