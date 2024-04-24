Aggital Works launches digital store for businesses

Aggital Works, a Nigerian tech firm, has launched Ushoppen, an online store built to help businesses migrate to the digital space leveraging e-commerce opportunities.

Ushoppen is an all-inclusive digital store builder that allows businesses and service providers to create an online store, with tools to help businesses manage and grow their business.

Oghoghozino Otefia, founder of Aggital Works, said Ushoppen will assist business owners and service providers bridge the high cost and technical difficulties associated with opening and maintaining a functional website.

According to him, the marketplace is migrating from the physical into the digital space. “We understand that the digital age is now and any company or any organization that does not strive or get themselves abreast of the digital age will be left behind,” Otefia said.

According to him, Ushoppen was created to curb the bureaucracy involved in making businesses visible in the digital space and having an online store.

He disclosed further that only about 37 percent of businesses across the world are leveraging e-commerce; leaving a huge untapped resource available for Nigerian businesses to migrate into the digital space.

“Just 37 percent of the whole world population uses e-commerce. So, the remaining people will eventually adopt e-commerce. And that’s one of the reasons why we have a strong business case to build Ushoppen,” Otefia said.

Austine Dairo, director of Aggital Works, said businesses and service providers should take advantage of the benefits available on Ushoppen to scale their business.

Jeremiah Yesin, executive director of Aggital Works, on his part assured of the safety and security of users on the platform.