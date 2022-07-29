Afrosport TV targets reaching billion fans across Africa

AfroSport TV, the first continental Free-to-Air (FTA) sports channel in Africa, has expressed its commitment to reach over a billion sports fans across Africa who have previously been denied access to good quality sports content as a result of their non-subscription to pay Television.

Addressing Sports editors in Lagos on Tuesday, Adeola Ogundele, Acting Managing Director, AfroSport, said AfroSport TV is birthed out of empathy to provide service for over a billion passionate sports fans across Africa who have largely been overlooked on a continent that has given so much to global sports entertainment.

According to him, it is high time Africa was recognised and celebrated for the primary contribution that its sons and daughters have made to the world of Sport.

Ogundele said: “AfroSport TV will play a strategic role ensuring Africa gets its deserved accolades in sports.

“AfroSport’s destination is to be Africa’s number one Sports Media Hub and to this end, the 24-hour TV Channel is providing a focal point for sports fans on the continent to enjoy, engage and participate in global and local sporting conversations,” he said.

The acting MD further explained the relevance of the Channel to advertisers.

“it is confirmed from statistics that only 15 percent of sports fans had been reached by the cable platforms and the implication of this is that advertisers had before now been hindered from reaching 85 percent of their audience who had been underserved by the Pay TVs platforms.

“These 85 percent of sports fans are now being reached via free-to-air multi-platforms,” he said.

In addition, the AfroSport boss said AfroSport TV offers free access to all its programs across Africa celebrates past African sports stars, preserves Africa’s heritage through sports, inspires the younger generation of Africans, and promotes current African stars while creating an engagement platform for sports lovers across the continent.

Rotimi Pedro, Principal Consultant, AfroSport TV, said the channel has been deliberate in providing top quality contents to the audience such as the CAF Champions League, Men and Women’s AFCON, Italian Seria A, and Top Basketball Leagues around the world.

“The channel’s produced contents, AfroSport Now and Fan’s Connect are equally entertaining and informative.

“AfroSport Now is a daily bi-hourly sports news update that serves as a catch-up for the audience who missed a live broadcast while Fan’s Connect is the channel’s initiative to engage fans in Africa and the world at large on their linear and digital platforms,” he said.

On the other hand, Ogundele further added that the strategic relationship between AfroSport and the African Union of Broadcasters has enabled their unmatched capacity to distribute across twenty-five African countries reaching over a billion sports fans.

He expressed the readiness of the Channel to work closely with broadcasters to ensure world-class sports content delivery across the continent while also providing support for sales and marketing opportunities.