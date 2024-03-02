Africa Prudential gets female CEO, Catherine Nwosu

Africa Prudential Plc has announced a historic leadership transition, saying effective March 1, 2024, Catherine Nwosu becomes the company’s first female CEO, marking a significant milestone in its history.

Nwosu, a distinguished capital markets veteran, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Having served in various capacities within Africa Prudential since its inception in 2006, she is well-versed in the company’s operations and deeply invested in its success.

Her appointment signifies not only her exceptional qualifications but also Africa Prudential’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in its leadership structure.

Nwosu’s impressive credentials include an alumni status from the esteemed Lagos Business School, a fellowship and vice presidency at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, and membership in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“We are confident in the future of Africa Prudential with Catherine at the helm,” declared Eniola Fadyomi, Chairman of the Board. He emphasised Nwosu’s familiarity with the company’s legacy of innovation and premium service delivery, describing her as “a talented professional and a friend of the business.”

The Board Chairman expressed unwavering faith in Nwosu’s leadership and her ability to further solidify Africa Prudential’s commitment to excellence and sustained growth. They also extended sincere gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Obong Idiong, for his invaluable contributions and instrumental role in the company’s growth.