Africa Economic Summit Groups, others examine 2022 economic outlook

The Africa Economic Summit Group has announced plans to host senior decision-makers in government and businesses from around Africa together for the 2022 edition of the Africa Economic Summit at the Four Points by Sheraton Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria.

Through keynotes, round table discussions, and theme-focused strategic sessions, the event is expected to discuss critical topics to help business and political leaders gain clarity on issues of prime importance and harvest the finest of thoughts by Africans and the friends of Africa in addressing the economic issues in Africa from an African perspective.

The Africa Economic Summit also offers participants the chance to forge a path forward to necessary solutions on issues affecting the world with ambitious African leadership.

This summit will close with a release of a white paper on coordinated actions that governments and institutions should commit to and implement for the improvement of the economy of Africa, strengthening the competitiveness of African companies, addressing security challenges among others.

“History shows that value shifts are always triggered by a new story. The current state of the world has given a rare chance to Africa to rewrite the story of Africa. But to do that, governments of African nations need the boldness to review and challenge the current models which drive government and private sector actions in Africa” says Brian Reuben, the Founder and President of Africa Economic Summit Group, United Kingdom.

The event which is a high-level assemblage of thought leaders is expected to discuss issues and frame solutions to the economic problems affecting Africa.

Speakers and Panellist expected at the event include McDan McKorley – Chairman, McDan Group, Ghana, Gbenga Komolafe – CEO, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, Dumelang Saleshando – Opposition Leader, Parliament of Botswana, Dominic Oduro-Antwi – President, Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, Nigerian Presidential Aspirant a former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Sam Ohuabunwa, Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Founder, Tekedia Institute, USA, Professor Gregory Ibe – Founder, Gregory University Uturu Nigeria, El Shahat El Ghatwary – Commissioner, Egypt Customs Authority, Justice Derefaka – Technical Adviser on Gas Business to the Hon Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, Joan Kiema-Ngunnzi – Minister of Trade and Industrialization, Government Of Embu, Kenya and Dr Brian Reuben, the founder of Africa Economic Summit Group, United Kingdom among other senior leaders from around Africa.