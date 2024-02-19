Afreximbank president to deliver lecture on insecurity, poverty

Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export-Import Bank, will be a guest lecturer at the Goddy Jidenma Foundation Public Lecture in Lagos on Thursday.

The theme for this year’s lecture is ‘Governance, Insecurity, Poverty and Socioeconomic Development in Contemporary Nigeria and Africa’.

Ije Jidenma, executive secretary of the Goddy Jidenma Foundation, said Oramah is a notable African who has made remarkable strides in developmental finance. He has several publications, one of which is ‘A Path to Making Africa Great Again’.

Goddy Jidenma Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation that was established in 2007 in memory of Arc Goddy Jidenma, who died in 2006.

Jidenma noted that the public lecture series of the foundation is focused on issues of national and continental relevance and proffering solutions to them.

The foundation’s first inaugural lecture took place in 2009, featuring a presentation by the late constitutional lawyer Ben Nwabueze. The topic of the lecture was ‘Enhancing the Foundations and Institutions of Democracy in Africa.’

Goddy Jidenma Foundation is registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission, audited by PKF Professional Services, and has leading edge consulting as its advisors & consultants on a probono basis. It is run by the Board of Trustees whose members are highly respected people in the society.

Members of the Board of Trustees include Pat Utomi (chairman), Justice Rose Ukeje, Victoria Taylor, Obidi Ezenwa, Zik Obi, Chidi Ilogu, Stella Okoli, and Ndidi Nwuneli.