Adozillion Homes appoints Samuel Egube as new chairman

Adozillion Homes and Realty has announced the appointment of Samuel Egube, the immediate past Lagos commissioner for economic planning and budget as its board chairman.

This was disclosed by the CEO Simon Adozi at the end of the company’s inaugural boarding meeting on Wednesday.

He said: “I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Egube to lead our board made up of seven industry leaders. Their experience will be invaluable as we navigate our mission of making real estate development and investment dreams a reality for all Nigerians.

“Egube’s addition to the board marks a new chapter for our company. We look forward to his contributions and the positive impact he will have on Adozillion Homes and Realty.”

Egube, who currently chairs AltAssist Limited and Celd Innovations Ltd, holds a distinguished career spanning over two decades across finance, insurance, agriculture, and technology. He has held leadership positions at First Bank of Nigeria, UBA, and Diamond Bank, fostering strong relationships and driving growth through innovative solutions.

Joining Egube on the board is Lekan Ogunbanwo, who will chair the Governance and Strategy Committee. Also, Olarenwaju Akinyebi joins the board as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to building a diverse and talented board that can propel us towards achieving our ambitious goals,” Adozi added.