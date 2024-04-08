Accion MfB equips young females with banking skills

Accion Microfinance Bank (MfB), a microfinance institution in Nigeria, has empowered young women with banking skills.

In a statement, the Bank said it hosted a visit by a group of inspiring young girls from SouthMeid International School to their Lagos headquarters in celebration of international women’s month.

“These future leaders were introduced to the various departments within the bank, gaining valuable firsthand knowledge of the diverse roles that contribute to its success,” the statement said.

It said the students actively participated in Q&A sessions, engaging with the departments and exploring potential career paths, and that they witnessed the power of collaboration in a fast-paced work environment.

“These open discussions fostered inspiration and mentorship, emphasising that anyone can achieve success regardless of gender. The program solidified the Bank’s commitment to empowering women and building a workplace where talent is valued irrespective of gender.”

Last month, Accion MfB also empowered women with leadership skills.

The event featured a group of female attendees from diverse sectors who shared their inspiring journeys, the challenges they overcame as women navigating their industries, and the strategies they used to achieve success.

“We believe strongly in gender balance. Accion MfB brought to life success stories born from its commitment to empowering its female customers,” Taiwo Joda, MD/chief executive officer of Accion MfB said.

He emphasised the bank’s efforts to create a truly inclusive environment where women can thrive and the bank’s unwavering commitment to gender equality, stating that the event was not just about inspiration.

“If you can equip a woman, you can equip a nation,” Joda said, while underscoring women’s undeniable influence in shaping societies.”