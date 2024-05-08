Access Holdings vests over N420million shares to directors

Access Holdings Plc has vested about 23.81 million shares worth over N420 million to its directors, according to notification of share dealing by insiders of the holding company (HoldCo).

These shares were vested to the company secretary, directors of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, and the acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO).

Share vesting is the process by which an employee, investor, or co-founder is rewarded with shares or stock options but receives the full rights to them little by little over time.

Details show that Sunday Okwochi, company secretary got 1.2 million shares at N17.95 per share. This transaction was done in Lagos Nigeria on May 6.

Also, Hadiza Ambursa, director of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc got 1.72 million shares at N17.95 per share. This transaction was done on May 3.

Gregory Jobome, a director of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc got 1.728 million shares at N17.85 per share. The transaction was on May 6.

Chizoma Okoli, director of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc got 1.728million shares at N17.85 per share. The transaction was on May 6.

On May 3, 1.691 million shares were vested to Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, a director of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc at N17.95 per share.

Seyi Kumapayi, a director of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc got 1.234 million shares at N17.95 per share. The transaction was on May 3 in Lagos.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, also a director of Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc got 12.345 million shares at N17.85 per share.

The transaction was on May 6 in Lagos. While Bolaji Agbede, the acting group CEO of Access Holdings got 2.216 million shares at N17.95 per share. The transaction was on May 3.