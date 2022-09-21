Access Holdings gets CBN approval for payment subsidiary, Hydrogen

Access Holdings Plc has received the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) final approval for its wholly owned payment subsidiary, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited.

Hydrogen, with a vision to be Africa’s most powerful business network will provide switching and payment processing services to finance service providers and others stakeholders, according to the company’s September 21 announcement at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

“The establishment of Hydrogen is a natural step in our aspiration to create a globally connected community and ecosystem; inspired by Africa for the world and aligns with our mission to build and sustain one global platform, open for anyone to join where people can be connected to exceptional opportunities,” said Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc.

He said Hydrogen “will deploy cutting edge technology infrastructure, strong risk management and governance standards to provide secure, cost efficient and convenient payment services to individuals and businesses across the African continent thereby supporting the attainment of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy.