Access Holdings appoints Abubakar Jimoh as chairman

Access Holdings, a multinational financial services group in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Abubakar Jimoh as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the appointment follows the demise of Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman.

“We refer to our notification dated November 23, 2023, informing the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the demise of Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness,” the statement said.

“Further to the above, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public that the Board at its meeting held on December 19, 2023, unanimously approved the appointment of Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as the Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Osunkoya,” it added.