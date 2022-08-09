Access Bank takes business protection bundles to northern region SMEs

Access Bank Plc has embarked on a business conversation with its customers especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with a view to support and promote their business engagement through sharing of different business promotion and protection bundles the bank offers.

This was disclosed by Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s deputy managing director, North, during the Access Bank cocktails and business conversations held in Kano.

According to him, the bank has found it very important to engage and interact with its customers to effectively support its customers, especially the SMEs to achieve success in their businesses.

In her own remarks, Ayodele Olojede, group head, emerging Businesses unit of the bank stated that the bank has developed enough business protection and promotion bundles that will allow for easy ways to grow any SMEs and other businesses adding that there are bundles that allows businesses to access loans of up to N10 million without any collateral.

She further explained that the bank has also introduced an affordable and accessible insurance scheme against different disasters that may affect any business establishment.

However, the North-west regional Sales Director of the bank , Aminu Inuwa stated that it is apparent that 90 percent of the world’s economy is being controlled by SMEs as back bones of such economies hence the bank’s commitment to support and promote SME’s activities with different varieties of loans that will enable them grow in their businesses.