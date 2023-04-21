Accelerex gets recognition for commerce enablement

Accelerex, a fintech company in Africa, has said it clinched the ‘Excellence in Commerce Enablement Award’ at the Africa Fintech Summit 2023 last week.

The event, which took place in the United States, celebrates companies that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the fintech business landscape in Africa, according to a statement on Tuesday.

It said Accelerex emerged the winner based on its “revolutionary payment products and solutions that have improved commerce, simplified the payment processes for businesses and enhanced the retail experience of customers.”

The Africa Fintech Summit is the largest bi-annual gathering of financial technology stakeholders in Africa.

It was founded in 2017 with the mission of bringing changemakers together to address the issues and trends impacting Africa’s financial technology ecosystem

Olukayode Ariyo, the managing director at Accelerex, described the award as a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire team in the provision of world-class payment and innovative products to businesses across Africa.

According to him, the company is in the vanguard of commerce enablement and simplified electronic payment solutions.

“We are also passionate about deepening financial inclusion and providing financial services to the underserved and underbanked,” he said.

Andrew Barden, the lead organiser of the summit, was quoted as saying that Accelerex emerged the winner after an extensive and in-depth analysis of its role in the retail and trade markets across Africa and “was elected this year’s category winner by a public poll that witnessed over two thousand voting industry stakeholders from across the globe”.