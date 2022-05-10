A.G Leventis extends CSR to education, youth development

A.G. Leventis in its effort to build strong bridges within the community they operate in, with special focus on education and youth development has hosted some lucky top performing students within the Apapa LCDA to a shopping spree at Pick n Pay Store Victoria Island, Lagos.

Through, Pikwik Nigeria Limited, a joint venture between A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Limited and Pick n Pay South Africa, was opened 11 March 2021.

A.G. Leventis has a long track record on Education and Youth Development, having partnered with LEAP AFRICA, British Council, STEM – METS, Apapa LCDA, Scouts, Dodo Mayana Soccerthorn and ongoing collaboration with STEM METS.

Speaking on why A.G. Leventis has a special interest in Education, their GMD & CEO Seun Oni had this to say:

“Education is a strong pillar for youth engagement, and we have anchored our interventions at the entry level where we believe there is a huge deficit and at the other end focused on young people, where the nexus between education and life skills is critical.”

Oni said, the company therefore targets her interventions to address tow cohorts through varied partnerships and platforms.

For example, we will partnered at the community level working directly with the relevant local government agencies to create experiences that will start to draw on the innate curiosity of both the boy and girl child and connect learning tools that can start to build the lifelong connection with learning.

This clear focus has helped us define and select the counter partners we connect with and over the years we have partnered with LEAP Africa and the British Council, he said.