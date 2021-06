The world is an arena where you can negotiate anything – war, businesses, alliances between nations etcetera. That is why some leadership scholars refer to the world as a “Giant negotiating table.” We have seen the United States of America (USA) negotiate with the Taliban so that there can be peace in Afghanistan and the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login