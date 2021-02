The first pillar of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is about the eradication of poverty by the year 2030. Globally, it is unfortunate that poverty remains rife. The World Bank at the 2021 Edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos estimates that up to a quarter of the world lives below…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login