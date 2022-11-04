Don’t be ridiculous

What was your New Year’s resolution? Okay, so the year is coming to an end and you do not even remember what your new year resolution was. To go to school. I understand it did not work. The money did not add up. To lose weight? Yeah. These weight loss things that young people propagate these days have strange repercussions.

Cut out crabs, drink lemon water, and run in the morning. Drink some bitter herbs. You can’t do it, oh! Neither can I. The Amala and Ewedu with the orishishi will be calling our names. But we can eat healthy and be disciplined. And pretend the Eba is not calling your name at midnight.

So, you did not lose weight, abi? But first check your health so you don’t go on a weight loss regime that would kill you. Also, check your DNA. Is it in your genes to be on the big side? Just manage it. We are all not made from the same cloth.

Anyway, so what other new year resolutions did you have that were not met? To get married? That’s out of your hand. To get married is a prayer. The spirit that answers it is not a man. Don’t go and get married to an idiot and suffer the punishment of not waiting on the Lord. Don’t do the man thing. God is never late. Don’t be desperate. Easier said, abi…I know. Keep the right company.

Stay with a higher spirit by praying. Be available in the right places. Don’t stay home. Your husband or wife to be is not a shadow in your bedroom. Get out of your room.

Don’t become comfortable in your own company. Go out there. See the sun. Being unmarried is not a death sentence. Tell God to let you know when the person is the one. You will know…something will tell you…an inner voice. Don’t give specifications…tall…fair…deep..pocket…, no.

Tell God to send you your soulmate, and if they come to you so you recognise them. Deep pockets may be a wife beater. Fair babe may be a rude girl, poor cook, nagging woman. Tall guy may be an idiot of different colouration. Seek for one in the depths of the spirit. The one chosen by the almighty…the one from the spirit. Your own, not someone else’s. So, it’s not so bad ….

What about I must build a house this year? Sounds fancy but let’s look at it logically. Can you afford it? Can you see towards it? Are you realistic?

Give yourself a five-year development plan and follow through. Don’t try to be Yemi who just built a house. You don’t know what they do after hours. You do not know if they are fraudsters. Just do yours and be safe.…

So, the new year resolution you should really work on and keep are the ones you can do something about.

For example…your mouth…put a cleft on it…cut out gossip. Do not be quarrelsome. Do not be rude. How about you show some kindness every day. How about you are not mean and drive your staff to depression.

How about you don’t constantly shout at your children, your aides, your house girl and everybody in between. How about you are mindful of staff and kind to strangers. That’s your plan from now. How not to be ridiculous and self entitled. How to give and not be mealy mouthed.

How your word should be your bond. How not to bad mouth others. Really, in the end don’t be ridiculous. It’s night sir…don’t say it’s morning. She is a good woman and doesn’t tell people she is bad. Do not be ridiculous, period. Don’t steal. Don’t lie. Don’t be impossible.

Start your new year’s resolution. It does not have to be a new year. A new year is when you say it is…it’s not January 1st 2023. But trust me, it can be…anytime you say it is.

But first put ridiculousity behind you…it’s no longer fashionable.…