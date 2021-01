The English language is one of the linguistically rich languages in the world, and its expansive vocabulary is pieced together in different patterns to generate idioms, collocations and phrasal verbs. Along the same lines, this treatise will acquaint the readership with words that are conjoined by ‘and’ to generate fixed meanings. Consequent upon that, some…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login