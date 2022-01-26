Nigeria-S/Africa Chamber holds Jan webinar breakfast forum

The Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC) will hold its January 2022 webinar breakfast forum sponsored by Protection Plus Services Limited, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, on Zoom between 10. am and 12 pm.

Pete Philbin, general manager, operations, Protection Plus Services Ltd will be the speaker at the event.

Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, chairman, Nigeria South-Africa Chamber of Commerce will give the opening remarks while his vice, Ajibola Olomola, will be the moderator of the January 2022 webinar.

Other panellists are Armah Anyebe, managing director, Protection Plus Services Ltd, and Ander Okonta, assistant general manager, operations, Protection Plus Services Ltd, will share insights on the topical issue: “The changing trends of security events and implication for business activities in Nigeria” in our ever-evolving society.

The executive secretary, Iyke Ejimofor, said the event is for all interested parties. He added that the chairman of the chamber, Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, and other executive directors were expected to attend the forum.