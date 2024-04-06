The Hive by ProvidusBank: A Celebration of Creativity, Learning, and Community

It was three exhilarating days of vibrancy and dynamism of Nigeria’s cultural landscape at the Hive by ProvidusBank.

Attendees from all walks of life

converged to experience a diverse array of activities, from shopping among unique vendors to indulging in culinary delights and immersing themselves in captivating entertainment.

Day one kicked off with a bang as attendees flocked to shop among unique vendors and indulge in a variety of culinary offerings. The Kids Village was a hub of non-stop fun with activities ranging from bouncy castles to face painting, ensuring that every child could

participate and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

Jade Phillips, Wellness expert led a

masterclass on relaxation techniques, while Chef Chi demonstrated the art of cooking.

Ugo Monye, renowned fashion designer shared his personal insights, and the night ended with electrifying performances by EDM DJs and DJ Obi.

Day two saw a continuation of the excitement, with attendees enjoying more shopping, delicious food, and engaging activities at the Kids Village. Kitchen Muse’s Bukie Akinmade

hosted a cooking masterclass, while beauty expert Banke Meshida showcased beauty tools

and techniques.

The runway came alive with collections from Trax Apparel, Henri Uduku,

and Mak Afrika. The day concluded with a Fireside chat on digital commerce and a high-energy performance by DJ Dope Caesar and Teni.

On the final day, the event reached its peak with a fresh lineup of vendors, delectable food options, and engaging activities for children. Fashion masterclass by Kolapo Olabintan,

cooking demonstrations by Chef Yeide Kuti and Chef Chi, and hair styling tips by Kotty Signature kept attendees entertained and informed.

The runway featured stunning collections from Titi Belo, Jon Pelumi, Cladini, and Ohlanna, the runway was graced by the presence of ProvidusBank staff, showing their support for the talented fashion designers and

adding an extra touch of elegance to the event.

The day ended with a Fireside chat on leadership and management with esteemed guests Toju Foyeh, Tosin Ogundadegbe, Dimma Umeh, Steve Harris, and Abiodun Ariyo, Head –

Export Business from ProvidusBank. Followed by a captivating performance by DJ Consequence and Tiwa Savage.

The Hive by ProvidusBank event was a success, bringing together industry experts, creatives, and enthusiasts in a vibrant and dynamic environment.