Swarovski reveals brand’s latest ‘Sparkle Queen’ in Nigerian market

SW Nigeria recently revealed the latest addition to their family of empowered influencers, notably referred to as the “Sparkle Queens”. Erica Nlewedim, Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate will take her place amongst SW Nigeria’s diverse and influential portfolio of personalities which includes the likes of Nancy Isime, Tomike Adeoye, and Anita Okoye.

Over 125 years, Swarovski has globally aligned itself with promoting the well-being, development and creativity of women through strategic partnerships and initiatives.

Erica was unveiled through an inclusive Meet and Greet activation at SW Nigeria’s flagship store in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos recently. The Swarovski team were conscious to make the event Covid-compliant, distributing numerous face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer. This event is a further testament to the brand’s commitment to supporting women by creating unique networking opportunities and unforgettable experiences driven by an electrifying ambience.

Speaking on the new signing, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group said “Erica is the perfect addition to the SW Nigeria family. She is proof that you can achieve your dreams with dedication and hard work and we know that she is going to have an outstanding impact on the brand. Erica has demonstrated a high level of integrity, class and sophistication which aligns with the values of the SW Nigeria brand and we are excited to reveal the unique activations that we have planned with her.”

Also speaking on the new signing, Sparkle Queen, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim said “I feel so excited and honoured to be on board as the new Sparkle Queen for SW Nigeria. This is like a dream come true for me and the brand also speaks so much to my personality. I hope to make the brand proud as their ambassador, grow their share of voice in Nigeria using my platform as well as pull customers who are able to patronize the brand”.