Startup internet provider, Fiam Wi-Fi boosts services across Lagos

A startup Wireless internet service provider based in Lagos, Fiam Wi-Fi is expanding its use of Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi platform to Ajegunle, a densely populated and lower-income suburb in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city. This initiative, according to a statement is supported by Facebook Connectivity as part of efforts to boost internet access across Lagos.

Over the next three months, Fiam Wi-Fi, will roll out additional Express Wi-Fi services in some of the most deprived communities in Lagos – including Makoko, a community built partly on stilts across the Lagos Lagoon and Naty Village, both fishing communities without any public infrastructure, the statement said.

“With millions of Nigerians unable to afford connectivity, we are pleased to provide 1GB of data for N200 (US 50 Cents) without validity or expiration period,” said Akin Marinho, founder and CEO, Fiam Wi-Fi. “Our mission as a company is to connect 50 million more Nigerians to the internet over the next decade, he said in the statement.

Read also: Major global Internet outage keeps websites offline

The Express Wi-Fi platform allows us to build, scale and monetize our business, and lets us focus on delivering on our mission – to connect underserved communities to the internet.”

Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Facebook Connectivity that enables partners to build, grow and monetize their Wi-Fi businesses in a sustainable and scalable way while providing their customers with fast, affordable, and reliable internet access.

“We are pleased to work with Fiam Wi-Fi to promote digital inclusion in Lagos and beyond by connecting millions to a faster, higher-quality and affordable internet,” said Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Facebook.

“The Express Wi-Fi platform enables our partners to provide great connectivity when and where people need it.”Fiam’s expansion has been possible thanks to Tanaza, the cloud-based network management platform. Tanaza’s intuitive and affordable software has helped Fiam minimize CapEx while maximizing their operational efficiency. Tanaza enables Internet Service Providers to deploy Express Wi-Fi and manage multi-vendor access points in an agile way.