Stanbic IBTC unveils campaign to improve multi-sectoral businesses

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has restated its commitment to improving and supporting Nigerian economic growth, just as it unveiled two new Television Commercials (TVCs) of its renewed proposition to help businesses of different sizes and across different sectors.

Stanbic IBTC reiterated its dedication to equipping entrepreneurs and businesses with beneficial facilities for their growth and the expansion of the nation’s economy. The new TVC spoke to the limitless possibilities of business solutions offered by the organisation to all its clients.

“We know that some businesses struggle because they think they can grow alone, but the truth is no business can survive without the right partner. We are glad that we are positioned as an experienced financial partner to support business growth,” Remy Osuagwu, executive director, business and commercial clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said during the unveiling of the new TVC, held on Thursday 13 October at the Stanbic IBTC Bank head office in Lagos.

According to Osuagwu, Stanbic is repositioning to reflect the Nigerian local and international business scene while creating solutions that address the growth challenges affecting Nigerian businesses. He said that the new TVC showcased the need to partner Nigerian businesses and support them through their challenges and demonstrated the limitless solutions and possibilities via collaboration.

Osuagwu stated further that the main idea behind the new TVC was to showcase all the financial solutions, including advisory services that businesses can take advantage of to meet their growth aspirations, especially in the face of the current challenging operating terrain. “Stanbic IBTC’s solutions are thoughtfully created to meet the needs of business across diverse sectors,” he said.

According to him, one of its solutions is the Africa-China Trade Solution (ACTS), geared towards facilitating trade dealings, imports, and exports with China. “Our customers in that line of business are covered because it grants African enterprises access to new markets, expands their customer base, and creates a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries and the rest of the Asian continent,” Osuagwu said.

Eric Fajemisin, executive director corporate and investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said that the bank strives to be a valued and trusted partner to its clients, by offering opportunities and risk management strategies.

“As a member of the Standard Bank Group, we leverage our 160 years heritage, fit-for-purpose representation outside Africa, and a strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to provide tailored solutions to our clients. We connect our clients to opportunities across Africa and beyond through our proven experience in emerging markets, local insight and our on-the-ground presence in 20 countries in Africa,” Fajemisin said.