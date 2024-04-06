Soulcomms appoints Ugo Uwajie as Chief Operating Officer

Ugochukwu Uwajeh a seasoned PR and strategic communications consultant has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer of Soulcomms, a statement has said.

He takes over from Mojisola Saka who served the organisation for 13 years.

Until his recent appointment as Chief Operating Officer, Ugochukwu Uwajeh served as the Group Head, Strategic Communications at the company, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the communications landscape.

Ugochukwu Uwajeh’s appointment marks a new chapter for Soulcomms as it enters its next decade of operations. With his expertise and vision, he is poised to lead the agency forward, steering its strategic direction and driving innovation in the dynamic field of communications and event management.

At a ceremony recently marking 20 years of Soulcomms, outgoing Chief Operating Officer, Mojisola Saka, took a moment to reflect on her time with Soulcomms. She expressed heartfelt thanks to the company, its leadership, Clients, and her colleagues for the enriching journey she had experienced during her tenure.

“I am deeply grateful for the incredible journey I have had with Soulcomms as I journey on to other interests. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate individuals in the industry. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, delivered impactful campaigns, and forged lasting relationships with our clients and partners” she said in the statement.

Reflecting on the beginning, Udeme Ufot, Group Managing Director, SO&U Group and Board Member, Soulcomms stated that it is amazing that 20 years have run by so quickly. He noted that Soulcomm was an idea that started as a department of SO&U and grew out of the agency.