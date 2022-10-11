Quadrant MSL clinches award for Outstanding Public Relations Agency

Nigeria’s foremost public relations and strategic engagement consultancy, Quadrant MSL, has emerged winner of the ‘Outstanding Public Relation Agency of the Decade’ award, at the 2022 Marketing Edge Annual Summit and Award Night, held recently in Lagos

The award comes as a recognition of the agency’s role in PR and strategic communications, not only as Nigeria’s pioneer full-service public relation firm, but also as a pathfinder in delivering innovative and creative engagement, advisory services and business impact to clients, both locally and globally,

Quadrant MSL has been an industry market leader in Nigeria since 1989, offering services such as Digital PR, Crisis management, Corporate communications, Strategic advisory, Sustainability services, and Impact advisory. A statement said the agency has continued to provide immense value to significant multinationals as well as indigenous businesses and clients, distinguishing itself and setting it apart from other key players. Among its clientele are 9Mobile, Kimberly-Clark, Grand Oak Limited, Danone, British Airways, and Keystone Bank amidst other multinationals.

Commenting on the win, Head of Business, Quadrant MSL, Oluwarantimi Olaniyan said: “At Quadrant MSL, we strive to raise the standard of excellence and our clients achieve strategic impact. This win is for the amazing and dynamic team at Quadrant MSL”

William Lawson’s stakes N2m, challenges Nigerians to competition

Read also: Is your company guilty of Africas impact-washing problem?

The saying that “Naija no dey carry last” will be put to a significant test as William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky launches a search for bold Nigerians who live life by their own rules to challenge for the title of the first-ever Naija Highlandah. The month-long search will see daring participants to compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of N2 m and a trip to Scotland.

The search for The NAIJA Highlandah kicked off last weekend with William Lawson’s Highlandahs storming major streets and bus terminuses in Lagos. The Highlandahs visited the Oshodi and Ikeja Bus Terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of beneficiaries and other members of the public.

The NAIJA Highlandah Challenge will run from 13th October to 12th November 2022 in two main phases. The first phase will focus on recruiting the participants and having them participate in the challenge. The competition is open to 18-year-old and above with the guts to take up the challenge. To register, participants are to visit the website www.naijahighlandah.com or scan the QR code on any of the campaign communication assets at partner retail outlets for more information.

They will then receive invitations to participate in the challenges staged at various outlets. The Top 10 who can best prove their Highlandah attitude will move to the grand finale and battle for the ultimate Naija Highlandah prize.

Speaking about The NAIJA Highlandah challenge, Lerato Makume, Bacardi Marketing Manager for Nigeria, said, “William Lawson’s is known for defying the norm, making its own rules and being brazenly different, just like our liquid. This is the kind of person we are looking for, someone with a true Highlandah attitude. We know Nigeria is full of Highlandahs, but only one person will have the guts to be the William Lawson’s NAIJA Highlandah. I challenge everyone to participate if they dare – we look forward to bumping fists with The NAIJA Highlandah!”

Some of the challenges The NAIJA Highlandah will have to beat include good-humoured ones, such as spin the bottle, animal imitation and balloon games. There are also bold challenges such as ‘Plank no shots’ and ‘Plank with heels’. The two unconventional challenges for contestants are ‘Kaku Meter’, and ‘Pull no spill’.