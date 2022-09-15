Power Ministry confirms participation at Nigeria Energy’s Conference

The Federal Ministry of Power has confirmed its participation in the 2022 Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference

Abubakar Aliyu, minister of Power, Federal Ministry of Power, will present the keynote opening address at the event.The conference is one the region’s biggest gathering of energy professionals that feature world-renowned and innovative power companies.

This edition will be making a long-awaited in-person return to Landmark Centre in Lagos and is scheduled to hold from September 20 – 22, 2022.

“I write to commend your effort at organizing the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos and to inform you that the Minster of Power is pleased to identify with the event,” the statement said.

“The relevance of your theme has given the Ministry the confidence to accord the event all the necessary support that will avail stakeholders the opportunity to appreciate the gains recorded in the country’s power sector as well as the need for further engagement and interaction to advance the sector.” “Federal Ministry of Power hereby endorses the programme and is proud to be in partnership for the successful hosting of the event.”

The Nigeria Energy Conference 2022 seeks to discuss and proffer solutions to areas like building capacity, finance and investment, digitalisation, data and technologies, and the renewable energy opportunity in Nigeria.

Ade Yesufu, exhibition director, Nigeria Energy, said “The recent launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan shows that it is pertinent for key stakeholders to contribute to achieving Nigeria’s Energy goals.”

“The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference aim to support government and private sectors in Nigeria by enabling partnerships between key stakeholders to develop reliable power solutions for the growing energy landscape,” he said.

“With the support of the Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria Energy will lead the discourse on accelerating Nigeria’s sustainable energy supply,” Yesufu he added.

The conference will feature distinguished speakers including: Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Power, Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria; Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, MD/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria; Aliyu Tukur Tahir, FNSE, FNIPE , Managing Director/CEO, NEMSA & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF) and Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, MD/CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) among others.

Addressing post-pandemic market needs, Nigeria Energy is a transition from Power Nigeria to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector. Interested participants can visit the Nigeria Energy 2022 website to register for free to attend.