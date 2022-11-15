Nigerian Marketing Award is not purchasable, it is based on credibility, says organiser

The organiser of Nigerian Marketing Awards has made solemn declaration that the award is not for sale and will not be purchasable as the industry award will be based on integrity and credibility.

Generally, “Awards are most valuable when they are credible”, Tony Agenmonmen told the audience at the night of honour last weekend where brands and distinguished personalities were recognised for their contribution to the marketing industry.

To underscore the believability of the awards, he said the organiser will continually seek to enthrone the highest level and standards of transparency to ensure credibility.

“Transparency and credibility will therefore always be our watchword. We want those who have won to have genuine reasons to celebrate and those who did not win in a particular year to see it as a challenge to work even harder to make the elite of winners in the subsequent year.”

Tony Agenmonmen who worked with Nigerian Breweries as marketer said the vision of the awards is simple and clear which is “to be the biggest and most credible marketing awards in Nigeria”.

He said in line with this vision, the organiser has obtained the full endorsement of the industry sectoral groups such as Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON; Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN; National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, NIMN; Experiential Marketers Association of Nigerian, EXMAN; and Outdoor Advertisers Association of Nigeria, OAAN and they have representation in the awards decision council.

Read also: EDC Alumni celebrates entrepreneurship, unveils 20th year anniversary program

Agenmonmen explained that the award is to showcase what professionally run marketing awards should be like and we have started the journey. He said as marketing professionals, innovation is a key part of the responsibilities. “What is great today, may not be good enough tomorrow” and this is innovation in marketing awards and we aim to raise the bar because competition is good, he said.

He further said that the Nigerian Marketing Awards are designed to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation and overall high quality in marketing planning and execution in Nigeria.

In his speech, the chairman of the awards’ 12 assessors, Ekwunife Okoli said the judges were impressed by the high level of creativity of the 106 entries for the 25 categories.

Represented by Iquo Ukoh, Okoli congratulated the organiser for the vision and ambition in putting together truly world class marketing award.

In her own statement, Iquo said the NMA goes beyond the awards itself, as she believes the award will facilitate the elevation of the profession of marketing.

The governor of Lagos State, Sanwo Olu who was represented by his press secretary, Gboyega Akosile said he holds the marketing profession with respect, emphasising that the role of making the marketing profession a respectful one is undeniable.

He said he has begun the campaign to promote marketing among his colleagues at Governors forum because of the importance of the profession to the economy “ and our nation needs marketing “

He said with the introduction of recognising excellence and rewarding marketers and brands, he is confident that the industry will blossom.

Some of the personalities honoured for their role in marketing in Nigeria include Felix Ohiwerei, one time chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc; Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman of Troyka Group; Olakunle Iyanda; Bola Thomas among others. Distinguished brands such as Goldberg, Close Up, Sunlight, Pepsi, Omo won in different categories.

The occasion was graced by distinguished personalities including former DG of ARCON, Bello Kankaroffi; Oracle CEO, Felix King; David Okeme; President of NIMN, Idorenyin Ekanem, President of AAAN, Steve Babaeko among others.